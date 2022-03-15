Video: Comical scenes as Harry Maguire clumsily takes down Cristiano Ronaldo

Every footballer has clearly got to their current level on merit and after a ton of hard work throughout their career, but sometimes you do look at certain players and wonder what they actually offer to their current team.

It’s fair to say that when it comes to Harry Maguire, the mistakes are amplified and they also come with an alarming regularity so there are plenty to notice, and this little clip seems to sum everything up for Man United just now:

It’s clearly designed by United with the intent of causing some kind of overload and it should be tough for Atleti to deal with if they get it right, but they just get it so wrong and it’s not a stretch to say that Ronaldo’s nose could’ve been broken in this incident just to really crown it all off.