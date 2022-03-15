Video: Man United legend hits Ralf Rangnick with a withering putdown after UCL exit

We’ve reached a point where it’s actually getting hard to figure out what Manchester United needs when it comes to finding a manager to turn this around.

They’ve tried the proven Premier League manager in David Moyes but he clearly didn’t have the respect of the players, Louis Van Gaal’s instructions appeared to be too limited and his brand of football wasn’t enough for Old Trafford, Jose Mourinho does what he does these days by creating chaos so that didn’t work, and going for the cheerleader approach in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was always doomed to failure.

There was some cautious optimism around Ralf Rangnick’s appointment, but it’s becoming clear that his best for is in a Director of Football kind of role and not as a manager, so it’s not a great surprise that Paul Scholes isn’t a fan of him after the UCL exit tonight against Atletico Madrid:

"Atletico had a reliable group of men that understood the job at hand." "Man Utd are looking at each other, hoping for a moment of individual brilliance."@rioferdy5 and Paul Scholes point to a lack of leadership being a big reason behind Man Utd's lack of direction…#UCL pic.twitter.com/q2PIS7fnzK — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 15, 2022

Rio Ferdinand’s comments also make sense as this United team is a group of individuals rather than a collective unit that can get a result when times are tough, but Scholes makes the best point when he points out that this job is clearly beyond the German.

The bigger problem now comes with the search of his successor, because it’s hard to see which established world-class coach will be available and willing to take the role, while any up-and-coming manager is likely to get swallowed up by the shambolic structure at the club and will just encounter the same problems.

In a way you could actually suggest that Diego Simeone would be the type of manager they need and perhaps he could be tempted, but this rebuild at Old Trafford is going to take years, and it’s a length of time that most managers know they won’t be given so it’s not an attractive job for many just now.