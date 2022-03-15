Video: Man United legend hits Ralf Rangnick with a withering putdown after UCL exit

Manchester United FC
Posted by

We’ve reached a point where it’s actually getting hard to figure out what Manchester United needs when it comes to finding a manager to turn this around.

They’ve tried the proven Premier League manager in David Moyes but he clearly didn’t have the respect of the players, Louis Van Gaal’s instructions appeared to be too limited and his brand of football wasn’t enough for Old Trafford, Jose Mourinho does what he does these days by creating chaos so that didn’t work, and going for the cheerleader approach in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was always doomed to failure.

There was some cautious optimism around Ralf Rangnick’s appointment, but it’s becoming clear that his best for is in a Director of Football kind of role and not as a manager, so it’s not a great surprise that Paul Scholes isn’t a fan of him after the UCL exit tonight against Atletico Madrid:

Rio Ferdinand’s comments also make sense as this United team is a group of individuals rather than a collective unit that can get a result when times are tough, but Scholes makes the best point when he points out that this job is clearly beyond the German.

The bigger problem now comes with the search of his successor, because it’s hard to see which established world-class coach will be available and willing to take the role, while any up-and-coming manager is likely to get swallowed up by the shambolic structure at the club and will just encounter the same problems.

More Stories / Latest News
Opinion: Experienced title winner rated at €20m is just what Man United need as star looks for summer transfer
Surprise Arsenal transfer target revealed to be high profile La Liga star
Video: Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun scores a beauty for Middlesbrough vs Birmingham

In a way you could actually suggest that Diego Simeone would be the type of manager they need and perhaps he could be tempted, but this rebuild at Old Trafford is going to take years, and it’s a length of time that most managers know they won’t be given so it’s not an attractive job for many just now.

More Stories Paul Scholes Ralf Rangnick

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.