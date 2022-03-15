Video: Section of Man United fans throw missiles at Diego Simeone after being knocked out of UCL

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United were left frustrated by wily Champions League opponents Atletico Madrid, which culminated in fans throwing missiles towards Diego Simeone. 

With a succession of fouls from Atletico players disrupting the game throughout the second half, United were left frustrated as the La Liga champions engineered an turgid win at Old Trafford.

Man United did enough for a win on another day, but the one moment of quality shown by Atletico allowed them to score and subsequently grind out a result at Old Trafford.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Comical scenes as Harry Maguire clumsily takes down Cristiano Ronaldo
Man United player ratings v Atletico Madrid: Fred stars as two subs rate awfully
Video: Man United legend hits Ralf Rangnick with a withering putdown after UCL exit

Simeone then ran towards the tunnel but had missiles thrown at him on the way.

You can see the video below.

More Stories Diego Simeone

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.