Video: Thomas Tuchel declares Chelsea “will remain competitive” in face of sanctions

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has declared his team “will remain competitive” in the face of ongoing restrictions faced by the club.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of Chelsea’s second leg tie against Lille in the Champions League, Tuchel remained emboldened that the team would stick together and fight through until the end of the season despite the ongoing restrictions faced by the club off the pitch.

Owner Roman Abramovich was slapped with sanctions by the UK government last week, seeing a number of his assets frozen including Chelsea.

However, the club were granted a special license to continue playing games and pay its staff but cannot sell further match tickets to fans or sell merchandise until the club is sold.

? "As long as we have shirts, as long as we are like alive. As long as we are a team and we arrive with our players, we will remain competitive." ? Thomas Tuchel shares the tough challenges Chelsea but vows to remain competitive as they owe it to the supporters pic.twitter.com/exdeDWoEd7 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 15, 2022

Pictures from Sky Sports