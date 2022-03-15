West Ham considering making player swap offer for £15m rated Championship defender

According to recent reports, West Ham is willing to offer Emmanuel Longelo to Nottingham Forest one exchange for defender Joe Worrall.

That’s according to a recent report from club insiders Claret and Hugh, who claims the Hammers are deadset on bringing the highly-rated Championship centre-back to the Premier League.

Worrall, 25, has been with Forest his entire career after joining their youth academy when he was a young boy.

After enjoying earlier loan spells with Dagenham and Redbridge and Rangers, the English defender was then promoted to his club’s senior first-team in 2019.

After becoming a regular in Steve Cooper’s side, Worrall’s continued good form now sees him linked with a massive move to West Ham.

The 25-year-old is valued between £12m – £15m by his employers but in an effort to lower that fee, the Hammers are understood to be prepared to throw 21-year-old left-back Longelo into their offer.

Whether or not Forest accepts remains to be seen, but if David Moyes can get Worrall for less than £10m, there is no doubting the Hammers would have done some shrewd business.

 

