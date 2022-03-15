Xavi taunts Arsenal with Aubameyang transfer comments

Barcelona manager Xavi has described the signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as a “gift” in what could be taken as a jokey swipe at Arsenal.

The Gabon international has been in fine form since his January move to the Nou Camp, scoring six goals in his first nine games for Xavi’s side.

Aubameyang had fallen out of favour at Arsenal prior to his exit in the middle of this season, but it’s perhaps starting to look like the Gunners might live to regret letting him go.

Xavi is certainly relishing the fact that his club were able to sign Aubameyang.

“Auba has practically been a gift from heaven,” the Spanish tactician said.

“He is a positive player, he has come into the dressing room very well, he adapts well to the team, he creates scoring chances, he scores, he presses, it is a privilege to train him.”

Aubameyang is one of a number of players to move from Arsenal to Barcelona, joining the likes of Thierry Henry, Cesc Fabregas, Alex Song and Thomas Vermaelen.