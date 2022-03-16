Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has once again cast doubts over his future by sending a strong message to the club’s hierarchy over his vision and his ambitions.

The Italian tactician was a big-name appointment for Spurs earlier this season, but it could be that his time in north London will end up being short lived due to ongoing tensions between himself and the club bosses.

Conte has spoken publicly several times now to express frustration with life at Tottenham, and it perhaps makes sense that they’re not a club able to live up to his high standards.

Having enjoyed success with the likes of Chelsea, Juventus and Inter Milan, Conte is clearly used to working with some of the very best players in world football, but it won’t be easy to deliver silverware with thee current squad he has at his disposal at Spurs.

Conte has now once again been quoted by the Evening Standard as sending what sounds like a pretty strong message to the club over his future.

“At this moment the best thing we can do is to be focussed on the present,” he said. “Then, at the end of the season, everyone has to speak about their own vision.

“I speak about my vision, and I think also the club will speak about their vision, and Paratici will speak about his vision, and then we will see.

“After this we will see, now is too early. We have to be in the present, the future is very far in this moment. For sure there will be a moment when we will go to take decisions.

“Honestly I have my vision and it does not change. The vision was the same in the past, the vision is the same in the present, the vision will be the same in future. The vision will be this. I stop if the vision of someone is not the same.

“I have a vision, one vision: I want to fight to win. I want to fight to be competitive. I want to feel that we need one per cent to win the title or a trophy in which we participate. We have to feel this. This is my vision and I continue to have this vision.

“And then I know that there are different visions and many clubs have different visions but my vision brought me to be competitive and for sure I follow my vision in any case.”