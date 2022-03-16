Manchester United offering more than Arsenal for transfer of South American star

Manchester United are reportedly offering more money than Arsenal as the two Premier League giants battle it out for the potential transfer of FC Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo.

The Uruguay international has become a key player at the Nou Camp in recent times, but his current contract with the club is due to expire in 2023, which could mean he moves away on the cheap in the near future.

It seems both Man Utd and Arsenal are trying to lure Araujo away from Barcelona, with Gerard Romero reporting on the big offers made to the 23-year-old in the tweet below, with the Red Devils offering slightly more…

Araujo could undoubtedly do an important job at United right now, with Harry Maguire going through some shocking form and with that defence generally looking in need of a rebuild after being knocked out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid.

Arsenal, meanwhile, perhaps have less of an urgent need for the South American starlet, with both Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes performing well as a partnership in Mikel Arteta’s side this season.

