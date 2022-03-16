Arsenal hope to keep Lacazette and sign new striker, two exits to help fund deal

Arsenal are reportedly hoping to keep Alexandre Lacazette at the club for at least one more season, as well as planning to sign a new striker in the summer.

The Gunners could also add £20million to their transfer budget as it looks like Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira are both set to make their loan moves permanent at the end of this campaign, according to the Daily Mirror.

Lacazette has been in fine form since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left the Emirates Stadium for Barcelona in January, and it certainly seems worth keeping him around for a little longer.

There’s no doubt, however, that Arsenal would also need a new big-name signing up front as well, with Lacazette not the most prolific front-man, even if he does bring plenty of other qualities to the side.

Offloading midfield flops Guendouzi and Torreira for £20m looks like good business, and Gooners will hope that can help fund an exciting addition in attack.

CaughtOffside understands that. after missing out on Dusan Vlahovic, the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Alexander Isak are among Arsenal’s transfer targets up front.

Meanwhile, Arsenal legend Michael Thomas recently told us he’d like to see one of these three world class forwards move to the Emirates Stadium.