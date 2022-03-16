Arsenal are reportedly interested in a surprise potential transfer raid on their north London rivals Tottenham.

The Gunners are supposedly alongside AC Milan as suitors for Spurs winger Steven Bergwijn ahead of the summer, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.

It’s not often we see these two clubs sell to each other, but there have been some controversial players who represented both teams.

Sol Campbell notably moved from Tottenham to Arsenal on a free transfer in 2001, while William Gallas moved in the opposite direction in 2010.

Meanwhile, David Bentley and Emmanuel Adebayor played for both clubs, albeit with spells at other teams in-between.

It would be a big surprise if Bergwijn went to Arsenal, not least because he’s not actually done a huge amount to impress in his time at Spurs.

The Netherlands international clearly has talent, and shone during his time at former club PSV, but Arsenal fans would surely rather see a bigger name come in to strengthen Mikel Arteta’s attack.

Bergwijn could be a decent replacement for the under-performing Nicolas Pepe at the Emirates Stadium, but it’s hard to imagine he’d be the club’s top priority.