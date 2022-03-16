Borussia Dortmund chiefs believe Erling Haaland has agreed deal for Premier League transfer

Borussia Dortmund chiefs believe Erling Haaland has agreed a deal for a transfer to the Premier League with Manchester City

This is according to a report from journalist Christian Falk, who reports the German club are resigned to losing Haaland to Man City.

Haaland’s 75 million Euro release clause is due to expiry on April 30, and this has prompted Manchester City into action to secure the 21-year-olds signature for the summer.

German outlet BILD have reported that in order to do the signing, the buying must first declare they will put the money into Dortmund’s account by the specified date and also require written confirmation from Haaland to trigger the clause.

Man City, who remain on top of the Premier League, have mainly played Phil Foden through the middle of their front three this season.

While this has not been massively detrimental to the club, there are some games such as the 0-0 draw they played out against Crystal Palace where it is obvious to see they lack a natural striker up front.

This is of course where Haaland would come into the equation.

His goal record is nothing short of phenomenal, with 23 goals in 21 games this season.