Billionaire with ties to Donald Trump set to hijack Saudi group’s Chelsea takeover bid

US billionaire Woody Johnson is reportedly lining up a stunning late move to make a bid for Chelsea FC ahead of a Saudi consortium.

The Blues are in a difficult situation at the moment due to owner Roman Abramovich being sanctioned due to his links with Russian president Vladimir Putin.

It looks like Chelsea could soon be bought out, but there remains plenty of uncertainty, with a number of buyers seemingly keen to purchase the club from Abramovich.

According to the latest from the Sun, Johnson is hopeful of hijacking the bid of a Saudi group and becoming the new Chelsea owner in a £2billion deal.

Johnson is a Chelsea fan and knows London well, while he’s also had success as the owner of the New York Jets.

The 74-year-old is a close friend of former US president Donald Trump, and sources have described what he could bring to the club.

“What Chelsea need right now is longevity and stability when it comes to a new owner. Woody and his team think they can provide that,” a source told the Sun.

“He’s run the Jets successfully and knows a huge amount about the sports industry. And he’s spent the last four years in London and knows it well.”