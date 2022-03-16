Owners of Chicago Cubs to launch official takeover bid for Chelsea

The Ricketts Family, owners of the Chicago Cubs, are reportedly set to launch a formal takeover bid for Chelsea Football Club this week.

See below as Martyn Ziegler has reported on the latest on Chelsea’s future, with current owner Roman Abramovich set to end his spell in charge at Stamford Bridge after being sanctioned by the UK government due to his ties with Russian president Vladimir Putin…

Chicago Cubs owners to bid for Chelsea: pic.twitter.com/QT2iG9H7vO — Martyn Ziegler (@martynziegler) March 16, 2022

Chelsea fans will surely be hoping the club can change hands soon, with the club currently in a bizarre state of limbo whereby they’re unable to make signings, sell players, or even allow their club shops to be open, or for fans to buy tickets to games unless they’re season ticket holders.

Abramovich has enjoyed huge success since buying Chelsea in 2003, and it would be interesting to see how the club continues to progress if the Ricketts Family end up in charge.

Several other parties have also been linked with the west London giants in recent times, and it’s not yet clear who’s the favourite to take control of the team.