Conte Spurs release clause revealed as major European club open talks

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has had his release clause revealed, and it spells bad news for Daniel Levy and Spurs.

Italian outlet Calcio Mercato have revealed former Chelsea and Inter Milan boss Conte has a release clause in his Spurs contract which allows him to leave at the end of the season if he wishes.

Conte took over at Spurs in November, signing an 18 month contract with the North London side. However, with the release clause in his deal unveiled it could open the door for other European clubs who are in the manager market to try and coax Conte out of Spurs.

Calcio Mercato’s report also indicates one of these clubs is French super club Paris Saint-Germain, who have already opened talks with Conte as they consider alternatives to Mauricio Pochettino, who has failed to deliver the results the club desires in the Champions League.

The Italian manager has been very vocal for his need to be backed in the transfer market in the summer in order improve the squad to the necessary level to compete for a top four position.

The two signings which have been made under Conte have so far done quite well. Swede Dejan Kulusevski already has five goal contributions in seven games, while Bentancur’s passing range is helping Spurs keep possession more effectively, despite a down turn in form when Oliver Skipp dropped out the side.