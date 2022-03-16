West Ham will try again for forward transfer and could have “good chances” to sign him this summer

West Ham United are reportedly expected to try again for the transfer of Benfica striker Darwin Nunez in the summer.

The Hammers were interested in trying to sign Nunez during the January transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano, and he now expects they will have a better chance of completing a deal ahead of next season.

The Uruguay international is impressing in the Champions League at the moment, and it may be that his fine form at the highest level will mean other top clubs could also come in for him.

For now, however, Romano seems to suggest there may be more causes for optimism for West Ham when it comes to trying again for Nunez in the summer…

Nunez is an exciting talent who could be a dream addition to David Moyes’ side, with the club in need of more depth up top after becoming overly reliant on Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen for goals.

It would be intriguing to see this in-form youngster in the Premier League, and perhaps Arsenal would do well to consider him as an option to come in as a long-term replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

In truth, Manchester United and Chelsea are two other big names with issues up front, so West Ham will do well to get their hands on Nunez if he carries on performing like this.

