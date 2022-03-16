Defender on verge of leaving West Ham after David Moyes decision

West Ham United are in store for a big summer if they want to consolidate the good work already done by David Moyes.

While the focus of the club will no doubt be on trying to keep their major stars such as Declan Rice and Jarrod Bowen out of the clutches of the top clubs who are circling for them, The Hammers will also need to make decisions on a number of squad players.

One such decision has reportedly already been made by Moyes, who is set to allow versatile defender Ryan Fredericks to leave the club in the summer.

Fredericks, 29, has been at West Ham since 2018 after joining on a free transfer from Fulham.

He has made 73 appearances for The Hammers in that time, scoring three goals and registering six assists.

The full-back’s contract with the London Stadium outfit expires in the summer, and according to journalist Paul Brown, he has no future at the club as it stands.

He told GIVEMESPORT: “There are full backs at West Ham that have no future there, like Masuaku and Fredericks, so it wouldn’t surprise me for the two of those to go and West Ham try and strengthen.”

It is not surprising Fredericks is seen as surplus considering he has only managed 475 minutes this season, but the main question will be who comes in as a replacement. Will West Ham opt for someone from their academy and unearth a new Ben Johnson? Or will they dip their toes into the market and go big on a new full-back?