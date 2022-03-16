Erling Haaland release clause expiry date revealed as major clubs seek deal before fast approaching deadline

The expiry date for the release clause of superstar Erling Haaland has finally been revealed, and a number of major clubs will need to move quickly.

Reports from German outlet BILD, have revealed the strikers €75m (£64m) release clause will expire on the 30th of April.

This means interested clubs have six and half weeks to submit a declaration they will pay the exit clause and then get written confirmation from Haaland himself that he wants the clause to be activated.

Borussia Dortmund insider Yannick Hüber explained the process to BILD, and earmarked Premier League leaders Manchester City as the most likely club to go and submit an offer.

Haaland has 23 goals in 21 games across all competitions for Dortmund this season.

City have been heavily linked in the signing of a striker in the summer, after not replacing talisman Sergio Aguero when he left on a free transfer.

Phil Foden has been the main player to play through the middle of City’s attack in a more unorthodox false nine role which Pep Guardiola enjoyed the fruits of most prominently off Lionel Messi when he was at Barcelona.

However, displays such as the one at Crystal Palace showcase the difference between having a pure natural finisher and not. As a result of dropping points in that game, by the time they next play in the Premier League they could be two points behind Liverpool.