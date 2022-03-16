Former Premier League striker Kevin Phillips has urged West Ham to consider bringing ex-Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren back to England.

Lovren, 32, is currently in Russia’s top-flight, playing for Zenit St. Petersburg after joining from Liverpool back in 2020.

However, due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine following Russia’s decision to invade last month, players in that part of the world are able to move clubs outside of the usual transfer windows.

Speaking to Football Insider about the possibility of David Moyes turning his attention to the 2019-20 Premier League winner, Phillips said: “He’d be a massive signing.

“The experience that he’s got would be invaluable at this stage of the season. To try and help the team whether you’re fighting in the Premier League or challenging in Europe. To have someone like that at the heart of your defence with his experience, he’s an organiser and a leader.

“It would be a massive, massive bonus for them.”