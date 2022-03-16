Arsenal could reportedly be dealt a bit of a transfer scare in the near future as Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is a known admirer of Gabriel Martinelli.

The Brazilian starlet is one of the most exciting young players coming through at Arsenal at the moment, alongside other superb homegrown talents like Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe.

And, unusually for the Liverpool manager, Klopp has been quite vocal about his admiration for Martinelli, speaking about him in public several times.

The German tactician has gone on record as telling fans to remember Martinelli’s name, and dubbing him “the talent of the century”.

With Mohamed Salah approaching the final year of his contract and stalling over signing a new deal at Anfield, perhaps Klopp has one eye on Martinelli as a long-term replacement.

The 20-year-old has had injury problems in recent times, and that’s slowed his progress slightly, but once he gets back to full fitness and gets a run of games going, he could truly show Klopp what he’s capable of.

Arsenal fans might be worried, however, about seeing this gem raided by a manager who clearly isn’t shy about talking him up.