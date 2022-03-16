£100m Newcastle transfer target open to move, Man United also in the frame

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak is reportedly open to a transfer to the Premier League amid links with both Newcastle and Manchester United.

The Slovenia international is widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in world football, having shone in his time in La Liga and in numerous big games in the Champions League.

According to reports, Oblak could now be on the move this summer and is interested in a potential move to England.

Newcastle should be able to afford the 29-year-old, even though he has a £100million release clause in his contract in Madrid.

That’s not a huge amount of money for the wealthy new owners in at St James’ Park, but Man Utd could be a more appealing move.

Admittedly, the Red Devils are not the force they used to be, but they’re perhaps closer than this ambitious and big-spending Newcastle side to winning major honours.

