Tottenham Hotspur can reportedly seal the transfer of Liverpool defender Joe Gomez for as little as £23million this summer.

The England international is no longer a regular starter in Jurgen Klopp’s side, and it is expected that he will leave Anfield in pursuit of more regular first-team football at the end of the season.

Gomez has been linked with Spurs and other Premier League clubs recently, with Aston Villa also known to be admirers of the 24-year-old.

However, it seems Liverpool won’t let Gomez leave easily, with around £23m thought to be the Reds’ asking price for the former Charlton Athletic youngster.

While £23m might be a bit steep for most sides in the division, it could prove a snip for someone like Spurs to pay.

The north London giants would surely do well to snap up Gomez ahead of next season, with Antonio Conte demanding signings to rebuild this inconsistent side.