Manchester United’s interim manager Ralf Rangnick is reportedly keen for the club to try sealing the transfer of Tottenham striker Harry Kane this summer.

The Red Devils will surely need to strengthen up front ahead of next season, with Kane now seen as the club’s number one target to potentially replace the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani, according to Todo Fichajes.

The England international is one of the finest strikers in world football and has been for a number of years now, with Man Utd in need of an elite goal-scorer like that in their side after a difficult season.

Todo Fichajes note that Ronaldo’s future could be in some doubt, but even if the Portugal international does stay at Old Trafford, they will surely need a younger forward to come in as a long-term replacement for him as he will turn 38 next season.

The report claims Rangnick has given United the green light to move for Kane, who would likely cost around €100million.

Man Utd transfer a gamble for Kane?

It’s surely time for Kane to move to a bigger club after failing to win any silverware in his entire career so far, though it’s debatable if he really has much of a chance of achieving that at MUFC.

Much of that will surely hinge on who becomes the club’s next manager, and what other signings can be brought through the door, while finishing in the top four would also surely help, as unlikely as it looks right now.