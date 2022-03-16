Jurgen Klopp attempts to ease fears over Mohamed Salah contract and Liverpool distraction

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has attempted to play down any idea that Mohamed Salah’s contract situation could be a distraction to his Reds side as they continue to chase a possible quadruple this season.

Salah has been in incredible form again this season, reminding us all of why he’s regarded as one of the very finest footballers on the planet.

The Egypt international’s long-term Liverpool future is a bit of a worry, however, with his current contract due to expire in 2023, and with little sign of progress being made on getting him to commit his future.

LFC fans will be desperate for this situation to be resolved, as Salah surely remains an important part of the club’s future, while this ongoing saga is far from ideal when the team needs to be focused on maintaining its high standards in all the competitions it’s challenging for.

Klopp, however, insists this won’t be an issue and there’s no need to have a talk about this with Salah and his agent.

More Stories / Latest News
Why Man City was Cristiano Ronaldo’s “preferred choice” before Man Utd transfer return – journalist
Midfield maestro “ready” to SNUB Real Madrid & Barcelona for Arsenal transfer
“He’s the guy I’d start with” – Ex-Man Utd star urges Red Devils to “go and get” this world class transfer

“No, I don’t have to remind any player and for sure not Mo of that. No chance,” the German tactician is quoted by the Daily Mirror.

“This season everyone is completely committed. It is a clear commitment for the team for this season and then we’ll talk about the rest – future, immediate, further. Mo is not a guy for that, not at all. If I don’t line him up then his mood goes down. That is possible, but not against the team or whatever.”

More Stories Jurgen Klopp Mohamed Salah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.