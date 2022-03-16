Leeds United youngster joins PL rivals eight months after signing new deal

Leeds United signed young winger Alfie Hughes from bitter-rivals Manchester United back in 2019.

However, despite signing a new deal just eight months ago, the exciting Englishman has left the club and joined Newcastle United.

Hughes, 19, made 23 appearances for the Whites’ youth sides and was one name many fans expected to see prompted to the club’s senior first-team.

However, after being poached by Eddie Howe’s Magpies, Leeds United will have to settle for a compensation package.

Hughes featured for his new club in a recent youth match against Birmingham City’s under-23s and although failing to get on the scoresheet himself, did put in a good performance, with the youthful Magpies running out 1-0 winners.

