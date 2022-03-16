Liverpool attacker wants AC Milan move and has already given Paolo Maldini green light

Liverpool could be set to bid farewell to striker Divock Origi after the Belgian reportedly gave AC Milan the go-ahead to sign him in the summer.

That’s according to a recent report from Italian outlet Calciomercato, who claims Origi is admired by AC Milan manager Paolo Maldini.

Origi, 26, has been with Liverpool since 2014 when he joined from French side Lille in a deal worth £11.4m.

Since his arrival at Anfield, the 26-year-old has grown to become a cult-favourite.

MORE: Man United identify Thomas Tuchel as number one manager target

Crucial goals in the Champions League, most notably a winner against Barcelona in the competition’s 2018-19 semi-final, have helped propel him to legendary status among the club’s loyal fanbase.

However, forced to play second fiddle to the likes of Roberto Firmino and most recently Diogo Jota, Origi’s regular playing time has only declined in recent seasons and with his deal set to expire at the end of the season, this summer could be the right time for the 26-year-old to move on.

Speaking recently to Sky Sports about the possibility of seeing some first-team players move on later this year, manager Jurgen Klopp said: “It is unlikely with the size of the squad that we now stay exactly like this together. For sure, some of the players do not play often enough for their own understanding and we will see what will come in the summer and find solutions for those situations.

“But the core of the group has to stay together.

“There is no doubt about that.”

Since joining the club eight years ago, Origi has featured in 171 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 57 goals along the way.