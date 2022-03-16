Mohamed Salah could wait to leave Liverpool on a free transfer as contract talks “broken”

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah be ready to wait and leave the club on a free transfer at the end of next season, with Fabrizio Romano reporting on the latest on the player’s contract situation.

The reporter describes Salah and Liverpool’s talks over a new deal as being “broken”, which is not what Reds fans will want to hear amid fears over losing one of the best players in the world, and one of the finest in their history.

The Egypt international has made an immense contribution to the club’s success since joining from Roma back in 2017, and he could surely play for any other top team in Europe if he were to leave Anfield.

Liverpool surely won’t want to sell Salah this summer, but apparently the player is in no particular hurry to leave anyway, so could be ready to just run down his contract, according to Romano in the tweet below…

Mo Salah’s currently not planning for La Liga move. He’s not desperate to leave this summer – his contract expires in June 2023 when he could leave on a free, Mo’s only focused on Liverpool as of today. ??? #LFC New contract talks still broken – it’s only up to Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/p4vRKS2U74 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 15, 2022

Salah has been linked with Paris Saint-Germain by a recent report from Todo Fichajes, and a more worrying report from Football Insider has claimed that he’d be ready to join another Premier League club.

That would surely be the nightmare scenario for LFC, so fans will just be hoping these contract talks can be revived soon.