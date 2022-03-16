Video: Harry Maguire aims dig at Atletico Madrid style after Man United defeat

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire took a clear dig at Atletico Madrid’s style as he hit out at the way their players went down at the slightest contact in last night’s big Champions League game at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are out of Europe and face a challenging end to the season, with little to play for but a top four finish, which currently looks unlikely due to Arsenal’s strong position and recent improved form.

You can’t blame Maguire for feeling frustrated, and that showed in the video clip below as he made a comment about any touch on the Atletico players prompting them to go down…

More Stories / Latest News
Euro giants open talks over hiring Antonio Conte and could exploit major Spurs clause
Rangnick gives Man United green light to attempt €100m transfer deal for perfect Ronaldo replacement
Ex-Premier League striker tips West Ham to sign former Liverpool star

Diego Simeone certainly knows how to get the job done in these big games, however, and Man Utd could learn a lot from that winning mentality the Argentine has managed to instil in his time in charge.

More Stories Harry Maguire

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.