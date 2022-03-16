Manchester United captain Harry Maguire took a clear dig at Atletico Madrid’s style as he hit out at the way their players went down at the slightest contact in last night’s big Champions League game at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are out of Europe and face a challenging end to the season, with little to play for but a top four finish, which currently looks unlikely due to Arsenal’s strong position and recent improved form.

You can’t blame Maguire for feeling frustrated, and that showed in the video clip below as he made a comment about any touch on the Atletico players prompting them to go down…

"It's a sad dressing room, we felt we did enough to get something from the game." Harry Maguire felt that Man United got too frustrated in the final 20 minutes in what was a difficult night for the club in Europe. #beINUCL #UCL Watch Now ? https://t.co/gpZe8hLirP pic.twitter.com/TZm6xy7Gen — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) March 15, 2022

Diego Simeone certainly knows how to get the job done in these big games, however, and Man Utd could learn a lot from that winning mentality the Argentine has managed to instil in his time in charge.