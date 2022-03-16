What a story this would be! – Manchester United have reportedly identified Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel as their number one candidate to succeed interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

That’s according to a recent report from the Daily Star, who claims the Blues’ boss has now overtaken Paris-Saint Germain’s Mauricio Pochettino as the club’s top managerial target.

Tuchel, 48, has impressed massively since taking over at Chelsea from former boss Frank Lampard.

Aside from guiding the side to their second Champions League after just six months, the German has been integral in keeping the dressing together, especially at present, which sees the London-based club in an unprecedented position following owner Roman Abramovich’s recent sanctioning.

Thomas Tuchel to Man United?

The Red Devils’ hierarchy, now managed by new CEO Richard Arnold, will be confident that the club’s name still carries enough weight to attract some of football’s hottest names.

However, failure to progress in the Champions League following a 2-1 (agg) defeat against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night will undoubtedly damage the reputation, as will missing out on the competition altogether next season.

Make no mistake though, when it comes to high-profile coaches who are proven to be able to manage even more high-profile stars, there are perhaps none better than Tuchel.

Luring him from one of their biggest domestic rivals would indicate a monumental signal of intent and one that will no doubt be Chelsea fans awake at night.

In addition to Tuchel, CaughtOffside understands that director Marina Granovskaia’s time at the club is also uncertain.