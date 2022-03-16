Man United legend singles out the Red Devils ace having an “absolute disaster” at the moment

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has admitted Harry Maguire seems to be having an absolute disaster with everything he does on the pitch at the moment.

The Red Devils captain has not looked at his best for some time now, and there will always be plenty of media attention on his performances due to the huge price tag paid to sign him from Leicester City back in 2019.

Maguire clearly has potential, but hasn’t really shown it for Man Utd for a while now, and Scholes suggested he perhaps shouldn’t have been playing ahead of Victor Lindelof in last night’s Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid.

Scholes did not hold back with his assessment of Maguire, describing the England international’s form as disastrous and seeming to hint that interim manager Ralf Rangnick shouldn’t have played him.

It wouldn’t be easy for Rangnick to drop the club captain, but most MUFC fans will surely agree with Scholes that Maguire just can’t seem to get anything right at the moment.

“The manager has shown faith in him to keep playing him considering the form he’s been in. For me, the worry is what does this say about [Victor] Lindelof?” Scholes told BT Sport, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News.

“When he’s played, Lindelof has done okay. Nice and steady, not many mistakes. It seems everything Harry is doing has turned into an absolute disaster.”