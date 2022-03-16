Manchester United star Paul Pogba issues public appeal after house broken into during UCL exit

The worrying trend of footballer’s houses being broken into during matches seems to be continuing, and it sounds like Paul Pogba was the latest victim of such a break-in last night while Manchester United were playing Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Anyone who has been broken into will understand that the material items aren’t usually the important thing, it’s the sense of having your home and personal space invaded that can unsettle you for a long time after the event.

That appears to be the case for the Manchester United star, and he’s asking the public for help in any way that might help to find who did this:

It’s a horrible thing for anyone to go through and thankfully it appears that most of the footballing world and fans have been able to put club loyalties and feelings aside to help on this one.