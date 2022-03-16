Mourinho’s comments on Man Utd’s Euro struggles from four years ago don’t seem so outrageous now

Jose Mourinho may have raised a few eyebrows about Manchester United’s poor record in Europe four years ago, but his comments don’t seem so outrageous now.

The Portuguese tactician rubbed a lot of people up the wrong way during his time at Old Trafford, but as time has gone on, perhaps it just looked like he was making an important effort to deliver some home truths.

Watch below for Mourinho’s analysis of how far Man Utd have fallen as a force in the Champions League…

This might not have been what the players or the fans wanted to hear, but the club’s poor record since then just shows there remains a problem with the culture inside Old Trafford.

United earned a promising 1-1 draw away to Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie, but were far from good enough as they lost the home leg 1-0 last night to exit the competition.

