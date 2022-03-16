Pundits name huge issues for Manchester United in search for next manager

BT Sport pundits Michael Owen and Peter Crouch named the hugely worrying issues for Manchester United as they search for a new manager next season.

The Red Devils have just been knocked out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid, and it now looks absolutely vital for them to make the right choice when it comes to replacing interim head coach Ralf Rangnick this summer.

Speaking in the video below, however, Owen makes it clear that top managers who are available are a bit thin on the ground at the moment, while Crouch questions who would even want such a difficult job when there are so many deep-rooted problems at Old Trafford…

"Can Man United take a manager who has just been knocked out by Benfica?"@seemajaswal, @petercrouch & @themichaelowen discuss where Erik ten Hag's future could lie following Ajax's Champions League exit ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/BLcpJDNGsg — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 15, 2022

United certainly don’t look like the tempting job they would’ve once been, and with Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag also both knocked out of the Champions League already, are they really looking like being the answer for the fallen Premier League giants?