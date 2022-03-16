Former Chelsea captain Marcel Desailly has launched an astonishing attack on Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba after the club’s Champions League exit.

The Red Devils lost 1-0 at home to Atletico Madrid last night, exiting the Champions League at the last 16 stage, and all but ending any hope of anything positive coming out of this season.

Pogba didn’t start the game, with Desailly singling him out for huge criticism in what has generally been an underwhelming spell for him at Old Trafford.

“Quality-wise, you cannot compare Paul Pogba to Fred or [Scott] McTominay or [Nemanja] Matic,” Desailly told beIN Sports.

“But he’s lazy, if you allow him to be some kind of playmaker behind [Cristiano] Ronaldo he will take advantage of it.

“When he goes well, then he’s fantastic. When he doesn’t go well, offensively he hasn’t gone to what everyone was expecting, and at the same time he will cheat a little bit and not drop back.

“He cheats a little bit and doesn’t help with the midfield defensively.”

Pogba will be out of contract at the end of this season and it’s very hard to imagine there’s any chance of him staying at United.