Real Madrid could take advantage of Chelsea crisis and sign long-term target for €50m

A lot of transfers seem to take a couple of years these days as clubs take their time in allowing them to develop before making their move, but it’s felt like Aurelien Tchouameni was destined to be a Chelsea player for a while.

The Monaco star was consistently linked with a move to Stamford Bridge and he increasingly looks like he could be the player that many expected Bakayoko could’ve been when he made the same move.

He’s developed into a player who can completely dominate the midfield while also offering a threat with his ability to drive forward and pick a pass, plus he’s also broken into the French national side and that will only increase his value.

Chelsea have their issues just now in making any kind of move or registering players so that does open the door for someone else to step in, and it does look like Real Madrid are thinking of making a move:

The €50m price-tag seems fair for someone with his ability and potential to grow even further, while it would also provide something different a much-needed infusion of youth into a squad that’s starting to see some players enter the latter stages of their career.

This could all still change if Chelsea are bought over and able to operate normally before the summer, but Spain looks like the most probable destination for him just now.