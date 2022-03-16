Real Madrid star granted appeal in attempt to clear name over blackmail complicity

Real Madrid CF
Posted by

It’s still not clear how involved Karim Benzema was in the scandal that involved his former France teammate Matthieu Valbuena and blackmail around a sex tape, but there was enough for him to be found complicit.

He did avoid a direct prison sentence as his one-year sentence was suspended, while the €75k fine is relatively small fry for a player who earns millions a year.

It’s clear that Benzema still wants to clear his name over this, and ESPN have reported that he’s been granted an appeal and a two-day hearing is set to take place in July.

It’s currently unknown if he’ll attend the hearing but he’s not expected to have any commitments with France or Real Madrid at the time, while he also regained his place in the French national team and there’s never been any suggestion that Real were going to get rid of him over this, so this really just comes down to his reputation more than anything.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Chelsea lead in the Champions League cut in half by harsh penalty
Video: Christian Romero bags first Spurs goal in unorthodox fashion
Borussia Dortmund chiefs believe Erling Haaland has agreed deal for Premier League transfer

It’s confirmed that Benzema has always denied any wrongdoing in the affair and it may have just been a case of knowing the wrong people, but he will get his chance to prove his innocence.

More Stories Karim Benzema

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.