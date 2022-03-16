RSPCA charge Kurt Zouma following investigation into cat kicking video

The RSPCA have charged Kurt Zouma and his brother Yoan Zouma after an investigation into a video which emerged online which showed abuse towards a cat.

The West Ham United defender (Kurt) was filmed by his younger brother (Yoan) kicking and slapping a cat in a viral video.

The RPSCA took two cats into their care from Zouma’s home following the incident, and as reported by the BBC the pair have now been charged by the animal welfare group under the 2006 Animal Welfare Act for their roles in the incident.

In a statement on their Twitter page, the RPSCA said: “Following a full and thorough investigation, we have started the process of bringing a prosecution against Kurt Zouma and Yoan Zouma.”

Following a full and thorough investigation into distressing footage, we have started the process of bringing a prosecution against Kurt Zouma and Yoan Zouma. We continue to care for the two cats. Read more about our investigations process: https://t.co/kgCAO827Sx pic.twitter.com/WyWuKXti8d — RSPCA (England & Wales) (@RSPCA_official) March 16, 2022

Despite the controversy surrounding the incident Zouma continued to play for West Ham, while Yoan, 23, was frozen out of the squad at Dagenham and Redbridge while the investigation took place.

However, West Ham said the 27-year-old was fined the maximum possible amount, while sponsors Experience Kissimmee and Vitality ended and suspended their respective deals with the club. The former Chelsea star also lost his sponsorship deal with Adidas.

Kurt has played 22 times for West Ham this season, scoring once.