Euro giants open talks over hiring Antonio Conte and could exploit major Spurs clause

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly opened talks over a surprise move to hire Tottenham manager Antonio Conte, who has a clause in his contract that would allow him to leave the north London club at the end of the season.

The Italian tactician replaced Nuno Espirito Santo at Spurs earlier on in this campaign, but he’s made it pretty clear he’s not entirely happy with life at the club.

Now Calciomercato claim Conte has the option to leave Tottenham after just a few months in charge, and PSG are hoping to exploit this so they can hire him as a replacement for the struggling Mauricio Pochettino.

Conte cast further doubts over his future as reports from the Evening Standard earlier today quoted him as hinting he wasn’t on the same wavelength as the club board.

“At the end of the season, everyone has to speak about their own vision,” Conte said.

“I speak about my vision, and I think also the club will speak about their vision, and Paratici will speak about his vision, and then we will see.

“After this we will see, now is too early. We have to be in the present, the future is very far in this moment. For sure there will be a moment when we will go to take decisions.

“Honestly I have my vision and it does not change. The vision was the same in the past, the vision is the same in the present, the vision will be the same in future. The vision will be this. I stop if the vision of someone is not the same.

“I have a vision, one vision: I want to fight to win. I want to fight to be competitive. I want to feel that we need one per cent to win the title or a trophy in which we participate. We have to feel this. This is my vision and I continue to have this vision.

“And then I know that there are different visions and many clubs have different visions but my vision brought me to be competitive and for sure I follow my vision in any case.”