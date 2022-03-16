Former Chelsea defender Glen Johnson has suggested that Thomas Tuchel would not take the Manchester United job if it was offered to him.

The uncertainty at Stamford Bridge right now due to the government’s sanctions on owner Roman Abramovich mean that there’s plenty of speculation over Tuchel’s future, with the club perhaps set to be in a difficult financial position in a few months’ time.

The German tactician has been a big success at Chelsea and there would surely be plenty of big clubs interested in snapping him up, with the Daily Star claiming he’s Man Utd’s top target as they search for a new permanent manager to take over from Ralf Rangnick in the summer.

Johnson is unconvinced that the Red Devils job is particularly tempting right now, though, saying that he thinks he wouldn’t be interested and that he’d stay with the Blues as long as he was given a clear picture over the future of the club.

“I think no, if he gets some guidance from the Chelsea board about a deal being close,” Johnson told Bettingodds.com, as quoted by the Metro.

“However, if this situation bubbles on for twelve months, then yes. People will be looking for their own futures.

“But if this is done in months then Tuchel and the players have got some confidence in that then no, I don’t think he’d be interested in the Manchester United job at all.”