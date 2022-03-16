Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly eager for the club to clinch a transfer deal for Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde.

The Uruguay international has been a key player for Los Blancos, and it seems Reds boss Klopp is a big fan of his, believing him to be an ideal signing who’d fit in well in his squad due to his style of play, according to El Nacional.

Liverpool lost Georginio Wijnaldum last summer, so could probably do well to strengthen in the middle of the park, with Valverde looking like he’d be a fine long-term option to provide an upgrade on slightly inconsistent performers like Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita.

The report explains, however, that the 23-year-old would likely cost around €80million, with Real chief Florentino Perez perhaps unlikely to be keen to let this important player go too easily.

Liverpool have done some fine work in the transfer market in recent years, and that normally means not over-paying for players unless they’re really worth it, like Virgil van Dijk, so it will be interesting to see what kind of approach they take here.