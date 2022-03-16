Video: Cesar Azpilicueta pops up with a rare goal to seal Chelsea victory vs Lille

Chelsea don’t exactly need to make any problems for themselves just now, so there had to be some feelings of nervousness when Lille took the lead tonight and just needed one more goal to level the tie.

Chelsea’s equaliser on the night settled those nerves and it looked like the game was over anyway, but Cesar Azpilicueta has made sure of that with a nice finish at the back post to turn a bouncing ball high into the net:

The captain delivers! ? You can decide if César Azpilicueta meant this one, but Chelsea won't care either way ? Ahead on the night and 4-1 up on aggregate… #UCL pic.twitter.com/6bbdcvOBtB — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 16, 2022

Pictures from Eleven Sport

He had previously scored only 15 times in his 462 Chelsea appearances so it’s not a name you expect to see on the scoresheet, but he celebrated in a way that suggests he wasn’t completely shocked to put it away.