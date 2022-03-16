Video: Chelsea lead in the Champions League cut in half by harsh penalty

Chelsea’s lead in the Champions League is under serious threat after it was cut in half by a harsh penalty call. 

Referee Davide Massa deemed Jorginho to have handled the ball in the area when his arm came down and hit the ball.

Striker Burak Yilmaz then stepped up to take the penalty and subsequently converted it expertly into the top corner.

The Champions of Europe have not started the game well, and Lille have been the better team by far thus far.

Chelsea equalised on the stroke of half time through Christian Pulisic.

You can watch the full video below.

