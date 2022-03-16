Video: Christian Pulisic stuns Lille into silence with deft bottom corner finish on stroke of half time

Chelsea star Christian Pulisic has stunned Lille into silence on the stroke of half-time to restore Chelsea’s two goal aggregate lead.

Burak Yilmaz had cut The Blues lead in half with a deftly taken penalty following a handball from Jorginho.

However the Italian soon made up for this when he played in Pulisic, with the American then firing a low shot towards the far corner and restoring Chelsea’s two goal aggregate lead, against the run of play.

Chelsea now lead 3-1 on aggregate but Lille need two goals to bring it into extra time.

