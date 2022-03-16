Tottenham Hotspur defender Christian Romero has opened his goalscoring account with the club, albeit in an unorthodox way.

With a sharp couple of passes prior to the goal, Dejan Kulusevski received the ball on the edge of the area and decided to take a snap shot with the ball.

His shot was sent whistling towards goal but hit Romero who was in the penalty area on the way through. This deflection put the ball into the back of the net when it left Robert Sanchez clawing at thin air.

You can watch the video below.

Spurs open the scoring ? Dejan Kulusevski will want it but its Cristian Romero who claims it. Watch LIVE | https://t.co/oixmvVGaJu#PL #OptusSport pic.twitter.com/19k0TdNBdP — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) March 16, 2022

Puskas award worthy goal by Romero there icl pic.twitter.com/fOKPtBvmdI — Oscar ?? (@thfc_oscar_) March 16, 2022

Pictures from beIN Sports