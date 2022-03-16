Video: Christian Romero bags first Spurs goal in unorthodox fashion

Brighton and Hove Albion Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham Hotspur defender Christian Romero has opened his goalscoring account with the club, albeit in an unorthodox way. 

With a sharp couple of passes prior to the goal, Dejan Kulusevski received the ball on the edge of the area and decided to take a snap shot with the ball.

His shot was sent whistling towards goal but hit Romero who was in the penalty area on the way through. This deflection put the ball into the back of the net when it left Robert Sanchez clawing at thin air.

More Stories / Latest News
Borussia Dortmund chiefs believe Erling Haaland has agreed deal for Premier League transfer
Defender on verge of leaving West Ham after David Moyes decision
Video: Marcus Rashford gets into heated exchange with Man United fans after Champions League elimination

You can watch the video below.

Pictures from beIN Sports

More Stories Christian Romero Dejan Kulusevski

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.