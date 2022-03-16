Video: Diogo Jota fires Liverpool ahead at Arsenal following Ramsdale near post blunder

Diogo Jota has scored the goal which is arguably the most important goal of their season so far.

Jota squeezed a shot in at the near post at the end of being allowed to carry the ball towards goal after a brilliant line breaking pass from Thiago.

The former Wolves man then proved why he should continue to be selected by Jurgen Klopp with a goal sneaking in at Aaron Ramsdale’s near post.

The goal means Liverpool go one point behind Manchester City and will go top of the Premier League if they can pick up a win against Burnley.

You can watch the goal below.

JOTA SCORES! ? Liverpool take the lead through Diogo Jota, who squeezes a shot past Ramsdale's near post. pic.twitter.com/trhvT4KPbl — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 16, 2022

?: @peacockTV #ARSLIV pic.twitter.com/7osNmtZHOz — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) March 16, 2022