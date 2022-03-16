Video: Harry Kane breaks Premier League record for most away goals with classic composed finish

Harry Kane has broken the Premier League record for the most away goals ever, overtaking Wayne Rooney. 

Kane achieved the feat when he was played in behind by Rodrigo Bentancur, with the England captain then expertly finishing off the move with a clinical bottom corner finish.

The goal moves him onto 95 goals from just 139 appearances, 104 less than now second placed Wayne Rooney

Most importantly though, it has put Spurs 2-0 ahead of Brighton, providing a valuable cushion for the as they hunt for a spot in the top four.

