Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford got into a heated exchange with fans following the club’s Champions League exit. 

The Red Devils lost 2-1 on aggregate to a wily Atletico Madrid who used every ounce of experience to tilt the game in their favour.

Rashford started the game on the bench and was introduced as a 67th minute sub for Anthony Elanga, but his performance after coming on was nothing short of dreadful as he misplaced passes and gave the ball away.

After the game Rashford was heckled by a group of fans and was visibly upset by the comments, prompting him to walk over and make a gesture towards them.

You can watch the video below. (Strong language is used in the video)

