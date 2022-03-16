Video: Mikel Arteta believes Liverpool are “there for the taking” ahead of crunch clash

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta believes the hotly anticipated game between his side and Liverpool is definitely winnable.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of tonight’s fixture, the former Everton and Arsenal player backed his teams chances of winning despite The Reds strong form saying: “the game is there for the taking.”

In fact, both Arsenal and Liverpool are in strong form, and this fixture will represent the first time since 2009 two Premier League sides on a winning streak of at least five games will have faced each other – which was also Arsenal and Liverpool.

5+ – Arsenal (5) vs Liverpool (8) on Wednesday night will be the first Premier League match between two sides on 5+ game winning runs in the competition since Liverpool 4-4 Arsenal in April 2009. Throwback. pic.twitter.com/6r2oA2ZDCt — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 13, 2022

A win for the Gunners will see them consolidate a top four spot, while Liverpool will go one point behind Man City.

You can watch the video below

? "The game is there for the taking." Mikel Arteta is in high hopes ahead on the Liverpool clash despite stating the difficulty of it with their recent good form pic.twitter.com/CjaHYzoq7P — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 16, 2022

Pictures from Sky Sports