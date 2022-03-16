Video: Mikel Arteta believes Liverpool are “there for the taking” ahead of crunch clash

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta believes the hotly anticipated game between his side and Liverpool is definitely winnable. 

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of tonight’s fixture, the former Everton and Arsenal player backed his teams chances of winning despite The Reds strong form saying: “the game is there for the taking.”

In fact, both Arsenal and Liverpool are in strong form, and this fixture will represent the first time since 2009 two Premier League sides on a winning streak of at least five games will have faced each other – which was also Arsenal and Liverpool.

A win for the Gunners will see them consolidate a top four spot, while Liverpool will go one point behind Man City.

