Video: Paul Merson and Graeme Souness clash over Liverpool chances of winning the title

Arsenal FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Paul Merson and Graeme Souness have clashed over Liverpool’s chances of winning the title. 

Arsenal legend Merson declared that in reality nothing had changed in the title race despite Liverpool’s 2-0 victory over Arsenal at The Emirates, a win which brings the club one point behind league leaders Manchester City.

He explained Liverpool would still need to win every game for the rest of the season in order to overtake Pep Guardiola’s team, who he also warned to “write off at your peril.”

However, Liverpool legend Souness was confident of The Reds chances of bagging a record equalling 20th title, believing it would now come down to the fixture between the two teams after the international break.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: The crucial save Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson pulled off to deny Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard
Real Madrid could take advantage of Chelsea crisis and sign long-term target for €50m
Video: Tottenham and Arsenal transfer target Djed Spence scores long distance howitzer

You can watch the full video below.

Pictures from Sky Sports

More Stories Graeme Souness Paul Merson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.