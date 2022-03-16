Video: Paul Merson and Graeme Souness clash over Liverpool chances of winning the title

Paul Merson and Graeme Souness have clashed over Liverpool’s chances of winning the title.

Arsenal legend Merson declared that in reality nothing had changed in the title race despite Liverpool’s 2-0 victory over Arsenal at The Emirates, a win which brings the club one point behind league leaders Manchester City.

He explained Liverpool would still need to win every game for the rest of the season in order to overtake Pep Guardiola’s team, who he also warned to “write off at your peril.”

However, Liverpool legend Souness was confident of The Reds chances of bagging a record equalling 20th title, believing it would now come down to the fixture between the two teams after the international break.

You can watch the full video below.

? "Nothing's really changed, Liverpool have to win every game this season." Paul Merson says that people are getting carried away with Liverpool winning tonight in the bid for the title race pic.twitter.com/J8o1Lb5PuW — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 16, 2022

Pictures from Sky Sports