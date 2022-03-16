Video: Roberto Firmino shows his class against Arsenal to make it 2-0

Arsenal FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Sometimes the hardest thing in football isn’t finding players to make blocks or defend, but it’s actually finding a way to play up the pitch and reduce the overwhelming pressure that can start to mount.

Failing to do that hurt Arsenal here as they had multiple chances to get the ball away but simply couldn’t do it successfully, and Roberto Firmino was on hand to produce a left finish that put Liverpool 2-0 up:

This was always going to be a tough task for Liverpool tonight but they look set to leave with all three points, and that ramps up the pressure on Man City at the top of the table as their lead will now stand at only one point.

More Stories Roberto Firmino

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.