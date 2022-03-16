Video: Roberto Firmino shows his class against Arsenal to make it 2-0

Sometimes the hardest thing in football isn’t finding players to make blocks or defend, but it’s actually finding a way to play up the pitch and reduce the overwhelming pressure that can start to mount.

Failing to do that hurt Arsenal here as they had multiple chances to get the ball away but simply couldn’t do it successfully, and Roberto Firmino was on hand to produce a left finish that put Liverpool 2-0 up:

??"What a touch, what a moment, what a substitution! Roberto Firmino doubles Liverpool's lead with a classy finish ? pic.twitter.com/J2E4U937ms — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 16, 2022

This was always going to be a tough task for Liverpool tonight but they look set to leave with all three points, and that ramps up the pressure on Man City at the top of the table as their lead will now stand at only one point.