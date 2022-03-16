Video: The crucial save Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson pulled off to deny Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson may have pulled off the most important save of the season so far with his insane save to deny Martin Odegaard.

While the score was still level at 0-0 in the 51st minute, Thiago played a suicide pass back towards his defence which the lingering Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette promptly picked up to signal the danger signs for The Reds.

However, the Brazilian shot stopper was out to close down a potential shot quickly, forcing Lacazette to pass to the oncoming Odegaard.

Odegaard then took a touch to set himself before unleashing a shot towards goal. But Alisson managed to get his arm onto the shot and force the ball over the bar.

The save ended up having massive ramifications, as Liverpool went on to win 2-0 thanks to goals from Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino.

This result moves Liverpool one point behind Premier League leaders Manchester City, and if they win at Burnley on Saturday’s early kick-off they will go top.

Meanwhile, Arsenal lose one of the games they have in hand over the teams chasing them down for the final spot in the top four.

However, with Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Wolves all still to play Liverpool a second time as well, it can be expected The Reds will cripple these teams chances of making up the ground on The Gunners regardless of the results in their two games in hand when they play them.

You can watch the video below.